Joseph Paintsil joins Suarez and Messi in MLS Team of the Week

Ghana winger Joseph Painstil crowned a spectacular week in the Major League Soccer after making the Team of the Week.

The 26-year-old recorded his first goal contribution after scoring and delivering an assist in LA Galaxy's 3-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes in week three of the MLS.

Having joined the California-based outfit from KRC Genk in February, Painstil wasted no time in settling and was also in fine form on his debut against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

After just his second game, Paintsil joins Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez in the MLS Team of the Week. Inter Miami also had Julian Gressel in the team with FC Cincinnati duo Luciano Acosta and Miles Robinson making the squad.

Celio Pompeu of St Louis, Andres Gomez of Real Salt Lake, New York Red Bulls' Noah Eile and Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Robinson complete the Team of the Week.