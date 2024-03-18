Joseph Paintsil named Man of the Match in LA Galaxy's thriller against St Louis City

Ghana forward Joseph Painstil was named Man of the Match as LA Galaxy shared the spoils with St Louis City in a thrilling MLS encounter.

The 26-year-old netted his second goal in four matches for the club as the five-time champions fought back to secure a 3-3 draw at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Painstil was in devastating form for LA Galaxy, with his runs on the flanks causing troubles for St Louis' defence.

LA Galaxy spurned several chances created by former KRC Genk forward before Japanese midfielder Maya Yoshida scored late to salvage a point for the host.

Paintsil was not named in Ghana's squad for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda due to immigration issues, having moved to the United States in February.

However, he is expected to complete all paperwork before June's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.