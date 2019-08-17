Joseph Paintsil opens goalscoring account as KRC Genk thump Waasland-Beveren

KRC Genk forward Joseph Paintsil got off the mark for the season with freak goal as they walloped Waasland-Beveren 4-0 in Week 4 of the Belgian Jupilar Pro League on Saturday.

After both teams exhibited fantastic attacking play in the early part of the encounter, Genk shot into the lead in the 21st minute through Joseph Paintsil.

The Ghanaian frontman reacted quickly to stumble on Junya Ito’s cross.

Second half hat-trick by Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samata was enough for the visitors to leave to the Freethiel Stadion with a 4-0 victory.

Paintsil, who provided one assist for Samata’s goals, enjoyed full throttle of the game.

Meanwhile, Thomas Agyepong — who joined Waasland-Beveren on a season-long loan from Manchester City this summer, was introduced at half time.