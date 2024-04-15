Joseph Paintsil reacts after starring in LA Galaxy's victory over Vancouver Whitecaps

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has shared his excitement after starring in LA Galaxy's victory over Vancouver Whitecaps on the road.

The Black Stars forward netted his third goal of the MLS season and also provided an assist as the former champions strolled to a 3-1 win.

Paintsil gave LA Galaxy the lead with ten minutes remaining after Brian White had cancelled out Dejan Joveltic's opener for the visitors.

Two minutes later, he went from scorer to provider, serving Diego Fagundez with a fine cross from the right.

"Thank God for the goal, assist and the 3 points," he wrote on social media.

Paintsil has scored three goals and provided three assists since joining LA Galaxy in February from Belgium giants KRC Genk.

LA Galaxy sit top of the table in the West Conference after eight games with Whitecaps closely following them on the table.