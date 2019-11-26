Joseph Paintsil to make Champions League debut against Salzburg

After four matches played in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Ghana International Joseph Paintsil will play his first game against Salzburg on match day five at the Cristal Arena on Wednesday.

The 21-year old was left out of the team’s squad in recent matches due to some confrontations with former coach Felice Mazzu.

The club announced the sacking of the coach last Tuesday stating that, “KRC Genk part ways with Felice Mazzu”, the club said on its website.

Mazzu was sacked after slipping to ninth place on the league log and losing three matches out of four in their Champions’ League group.

Paintsil under Mazzu struggled for game time and was also prevented from joining the Black Meteors camp for the just ended U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

GHANAsoccernet.com in an interview with Paintsil expressed his frustration over the lack of game time.

After the sacking of the coach, Paintsil returned to the field and played 79 minutes this weekend against Mouscron which ended in a draw.

“It’s great to play in the Champions League because it comes once or twice in a life time and since I have this opportunity, I have to make good use of it”.

“Hopefully I can make an impact in the last two games”, he added.

Genk will have to fight for a place in the Europa League to keep their European campaign alive.

The Belgium champions are without a point after match day four in the ongoing competition.