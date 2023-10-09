'Just getting started' - Ernest Nuamah reacts after scoring debut goal for Lyon

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah has expressed his joy and determination after scoring his debut goal for Olympique Lyon in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the French Ligue 1 contest against Lorient on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Nuamah made his mark in the 21st minute of the match with a spectacular half-volley, leveling the scoreline for Lyon. Just a minute later, Alexandre Lacazette extended their lead with a left-footed shot from a challenging angle. Lacazette also converted a penalty into the bottom right corner five minutes before halftime.

Despite going down early in the 16th minute, Nuamah's quick response provided a significant boost for Fabio Grosso's Lyon side.

Following the break, Eli Junior Kroupi pulled one back for Lorient, and Darline Yongwa scored again for the visitors.

After the game, Nuamah took to Twitter to share his excitement, writing, "Just getting started. Although we didn’t get the results, every game is a step forward to find growth and unity. Let’s keep pushing forward to bounce back stronger."

Nuamah's debut goal for Lyon is a promising sign of his potential impact on the team and the French Ligue 1 this season.