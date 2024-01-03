JUST IN: Nathaniel Adjei inches closer to Leeds United switch

Nathaniel Adjei is edging closer to Leeds United after reports claimed a deal to take the Ghana youth defender to Elland Road is almost finalized.

Adjei, 21, has emerged as a transfer target for several English second-tier clubs, including Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic, in the January transfer market following his stupendous performance for Hammarby IF in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Last month, Leeds United joined the race to sign the versatile budding defender.

Upon formal inquiry, Leeds United was informed that the player has an estimated value of £3 million.

Reports state that earlier this week, representatives from the Yorkshire-based outfit met with Hammarby IF to talk about the prospective transfer of the young.

It is said that at the aforementioned discussion, Hammarby IF upheld their position of allowing their valuable asset to depart for £3 million.

Leeds United are reported to be delighted with how the negotiations proceeded and will be finalizing the agreement in the next few days.

LillyWhites manager Daniel Farke has stated that Charlie Cresswell might not be returning, hence the heavy push for Adjei's transfer.

Adjei represented the Black Meteors of Ghana at the 2023 African qualifying tournament to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Morocco.

The youngster was one of the few players that stood out even though Ghana was unable to secure a spot in the competition.

Adjei also made his European debut in the Europa Conference League for Hammarby IF last term.