Kamal Sowah's arrival to Standard Liege will increase competition - Sporting Director

Standard Liege sporting director Fergal Harkin says the addition of Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah would foster healthy competition in the team.

The 23-year-old was signed by the Reds on a season-long loan from Club Brugge, with the possibility of a permanent contract at the conclusion of the 2023–24 season.

Fergal Harkin, the Sporting Director was delighted with the signing and hailed the qualities of the former Leicester City player.

"Kamal will strengthen our offensive sector and increase competition within the group. His experience in the Belgian championship, his technical and physical qualities, his speed, and his percussion will be additional assets for our team."

The Right to Dream graduate joined Leicester City in 2018, which marked the start of his European adventure. He did, however, spend most of his time on loan at OH Leuven. Later, after a successful two-year stint at Leuven, he signed with Brugge.

He was also part of the Black Stars squad that participated in the 2022 World Cup but has struggled to earn minutes recently with his former team.

After a difficult start to the season with Club Brugge, this move to Standard Liege is anticipated to give him greater playing time.