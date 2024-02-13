Kamaldeen Sulemana makes second appearance for Southampton following injury setback

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana made his second consecutive appearance for Southampton after recovering from a hamstring injury,

He featured as a substitute in Southampton’s 3-1 defeat to Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Despite battling injuries, it marked his 15th appearance in all competitions this season.

The 21-year-old began the game on the bench and entered in the 74th minute, replacing Joe Rothwell, but his efforts couldn't salvage a positive result for Southampton.

With three assists to his name, Sulemana's return to the pitch comes after a lengthy absence due to an injury sustained in late November 2023, causing him to miss several games and the opportunity to participate in Ghana’s AFCON 2023 campaign in Ivory Coast.

He recently made his comeback in Southampton’s 5-3 victory over Huddersfield, and his subsequent substitution in Tuesday's match suggests a cautious approach to reintegrating him into the squad, likely aimed at preventing further injuries.

Sulemana, who became Southampton's record signing with a £22 million transfer from Rennes in February 2023, has encountered fitness issues since joining the club in the middle of last season.