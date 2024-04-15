Karela coach admits Hearts of Oak superiority in Ghana Premier League encounter

Karela coach Abukari Damba conceded his team fell short in Saturday's Ghana Premier League clash against Hearts of Oak.

Hearts rallied from behind to clinch a 3-1 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium during the week 26 fixture.

The visitors grabbed an early lead as Dafie Mumin Mohammed found the net from close range just four minutes into the game.

However, a double from Hamza Issa along with a remarkable long-range strike from Salim Adams completed the turnaround for Hearts.

In his post-match remarks, Damba commended the Phobians, stating, "I should be disappointed but...I must say Hearts of Oak were a delight to watch. They played with so much momentum and took their chances and football are all about taking your chances and Hearts of Oak took their chances."

Saturday's loss keeps Karela in the relegation zone, with 30 points accumulated from 26 matches.

Reflecting on the game, Damba remarked that his team failed to rise to the occasion, stating, "We did not create enough chances. In as much as we scored the first goal, we went back to sleep. So we did not create enough chances, talk less of converting them."

Karela's upcoming league encounter is against 8th-placed Accra Lions at home on Sunday.