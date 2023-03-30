Karela Coach Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu admits errors contributed to King Faisal defeat

Head coach of Karela United Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu says their 3-2 loss to King Faisal at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 29 2023 was due to mistakes on the part of his team.

Emmanuel Owusu Boakye gave Karela the lead on 41 minutes but Faisal restored parity two minutes later through Samuel Kusi who capitalized on a howler by Karela goalie, Asempa.

Abdul Latif shot the “Insha Allah” boys into the lead after recess on 61 minutes. They doubled their adavantage after Bature scored their third.

Nketiah pulled one back for the Nzema based side but Ablordey’s boys held on to secure a crucial win over Karela.

Shaibu believes his side could have averted the defeat. He told StarTimes: “We noticed we committed errors which could have been avoided. For instance communication, they weren’t communicating. Otherwise the first goal was something we could have avoided and the third goal that we conceded but we gave it them.”

Karela are 15th on the League standing, just a point above the drop zone. They host Samartex at CAM Park for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante