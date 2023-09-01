Karela United agree to sign former Kotoko defender Maxwell Agyemang

Former Asante Kotoko centre-back Maxwell Agyemang has sealed a move to Karela United in the ongoing transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

Maxwell Agyemang who joined the Porcupine Warriors at the beginning of the 2021/22 season from Division One side Wamanfo Mighty Royals was the team's second signing under Prosper Ogum in the build-up to their triumph at the end of the season.

The defender, though, has been dealing with injuries and playing time. The 27-year-old has struggled to match his Division One League performance numbers with the Porcupine Warriors, appearing in just 22 games over the course of two seasons, after having played 26 games and scoring three goals for Wamanfo Mighty Royals.

Karela have, however, identified him as a good talent who could improve their backline in the forthcoming season with Agyemang signing a two-year deal after a successful medical.

Karela dropped to eighth place at the end of the previous season despite finishing fourth last two seasons. They hope to rebound in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, which kicks off on September 1.

Karela United will begin their season with a trip to Legon Cities.