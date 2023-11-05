Karela United coach Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu admits his team is under pressure to deliver

Head coach of Karela United, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu has conceded that his side are under pressure to win their matches.

Karela were held to a 1-1 draw at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, November 4 2023 on matchday 9 of the premier league which stretched their winless streak to seven matches.

Karela's lead on 6 minutes through Emmanuel Owusu Boakye was canceled by Hamza Issah on 40 minutes.

The Pride and Passion have now won just one, lost two and drawn six of their 9 games. They currently occupy 14th position on the league standings with 9 points and could drop into the danger zone at the end of matchday 9.

Shaibu has revealed that his team’s current state puts them under pressure. He told StarTimes’ Nana Darkwa Gyasi: "Yes, definitely the team will be under pressure to deliver because to whom much is given, much is expected."

Karela are away to Accra Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante