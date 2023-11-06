Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko concerned about team's struggles

Karela United head coach Shaibu Tanko has openly expressed his concern about his team's recent performance in the Ghana Premier League.

Karela have not secured a victory in their last six matches, which has resulted in them occupying a spot in the relegation zone, nine games into the season.

In a recent clash against Hearts of Oak, Karela had an opportunity to break their winless streak and return to winning form. However, the match ended in a 1-1 draw after attacker Evans Adomako's second-half penalty was saved.

Coach Tanko shared his apprehensions after the game, acknowledging the pressure on the team to deliver better results. He stated, "Definitely the team will be under pressure to deliver because to whom much is given much is expected," emphasizing his worries about the team's current situation.

Karela United will aim to turn the tide as they travel to face Accra Lions in their upcoming match, hoping to secure their second win of the season.