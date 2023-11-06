Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko expresses frustration over missed opportunities against Hearts of Oak

Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko voiced his frustration with the missed opportunities that led to their 1-1 draw against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

Karela had a chance to end their winless streak and return to winning form, but the match ended in a draw after attacker Evans Adomako's second-half penalty was saved.

Tanko expressed his sentiments after the game, stating, "Everything worked well except we did not take our chances. Imagine we got a penalty at the 87th minute, 8 minutes to go, and the player wasted it."

He continued, "What else can I do again but I will keep talking to them to really wake up for the next game. That is the trend of the game. If you are playing openly, you either win or lose, and it is open again; you either concede or you score more goals."

Karela United's struggles have left them winless in their last six matches, resulting in their current position in the relegation zone, nine games into the season.

They now aim to reverse their fortunes as they prepare to face Accra Lions in their next match, hoping to secure their second win of the season.