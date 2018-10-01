Karela United line up Medeama friendly to mark one week celebration of deceased Senator Brigidi on Sunday

Karela United have lined up a friendly against neighbours Medeama on Sunday to mark the one week celebration of deceased Senator David Brigidi.

The two Western region teams will clash at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

The friendly will be used to mark the one week celebration of Karela United founder and chief executive Senator David Brigidi, who died on Sunday in London after a short illness.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2018

David Cobbina Brigidi, a lawyer by profession, was elected Senator for the Bayelsa Central constituency of Bayelsa State, Nigeria at the start of the fourth Republic running on the People Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

The 56-year-old who hails from Nigeria was a senator for the Bayelsa Central constituency of Bayelsa State between 1997 to 2007.

Mr. Brigidi bought Karela FC in 2013 and has bankrolled the team as they earn promotion to the top flight this season.

Mr. Brigidi also owned Karela Oil & Gas Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Kareela Oil & Gas Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners) and South Field Petroleum.