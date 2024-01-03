Karela United secure forward Welbeck Takyi in mid-season transfer deal

Karela United have successfully secured the services of forward Welbeck Takyi in the ongoing transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker has committed to a two-year deal with Karela United, intending to enhance the team's performance in the Ghana Premier League.

Formerly with Aduana Stars, Takyi brings his experience and goal-scoring abilities to Karela United, hoping to contribute to the team's standing in the league. His decision to make the move comes after facing challenges during his stint with Aduana Stars in Dormaa.

Takyi, who initially showcased his goal-scoring prowess with Bofoakwa Tano, made a significant impact at Aduana Stars, netting 20 goals in 24 games in the Division One League. Now, he looks forward to a fresh start with Karela United.

Currently positioned 15th on the league table with 16 points from 16 games, Karela United anticipates that Takyi's goal-scoring abilities will play a crucial role in improving the team's standing in the league.

The acquisition of Takyi reflects Karela United's strategic efforts to strengthen their squad and make a competitive push in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.