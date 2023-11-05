Karela United tactician Ibrahim Tank Shaibu laments missed chances in Hearts draw

Head coach of Karela United, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu regrets the goal-scoring chances wasted by his side in their 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak on Saturday, November 4 2023.

Karela took the lead just 6 minutes into the game through Emmanuel Owusu Boakye but the Phobians equalized on 40 minutes through Hamza Issah.

The Pride and Passion could have extended their lead after recess but failed to convert the goal-scoring chances that fell to them. Shaibu’s side were awarded a penalty with 9 minutes to end the game but Adomako Wiredu’s spot kick was saved by Ayi.

Shaibu has bemoaned his side’s inability to take their chances in the game. He told StarTimes at full time: "Everything went on well except that we did not take our chances. Imagine we getting a penalty at the 37th minute, 8 minutes to go and the player wastes it. So, what else can I do again. But I’ll keep talking to them. I mean to really wake up for the next call."

The draw leaves Karela in 14th position on the league standings with 9 points. They are away to Accra Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

