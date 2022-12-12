 Karim Zito reassigned to Ghana's U17 national team 

The Ghana FA has re-assigned Coach Karim Zito to the national U17 team, the Black Starlets of Ghana.

Zito leaves his post at the Black Satellites to take over the national U17 team and will be assisted by former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston and Jacob Nettey.

The Ghana FA has handed a one-year contract to the appointed coaches.

Profiles.

Karim Zito – a gold medallist at the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will now be assisted by Laryea Kingson and Jacob Nettey. Abdul Karim Zito formerly played for GIHOC Stars, Juantex FC, Asante Kotoko and Kumapim Stars in a career that spanned two and half decades.

He is also a former coach of Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Feyenoord Academy (WAFA), King Faisal and Kwaebibirem FC.

Laryea Kingson: is a former Ghanaian International who won 42 caps for the Black Stars and played in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2006 and 2008.

Jacob Nettey – Is a former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak who led them to the famous CAF Champions League glory in 2000. Jacob featured for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 – co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria and is a member of the Ghanaian squad at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta - USA. He won six Premier League titles and three FA Cup trophies whiles playing for Accra Hearts of Oak.