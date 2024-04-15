Karim Zito urges Kotoko supporters to abandon title hopes amid disappointing run

Dreams coach Abdul Karim Zito has urged Asante Kotoko supporters to stop hoping for a Ghana Premier League title this season.

This was after his side's 2-0 win over Kotoko in Dawu, extending the Porcupine Warriors' poor run to seven games without a win.

Goals by Sylvester Simba and Derrick Atta Agyei sealed the victory for Dreams FC, while Kotoko experienced their seventh loss in their previous nine league matches, which now ranks them 11th in the standings with 33 points.

The former Asante Kotoko star implored the fans to acknowledge the current state of the team and shift their attention towards improving their performance before the season ends.

He said, "I would like to take this opportunity to plead to our supporters that we should forget about the league. We should try to end it. We should make peace with reality.

"The team is not in good shape, so the shouting and the hooting will not bring it back. But patience and focus can bring it back."

In addition to poor results in the domestic league, Kotoko exited both the FA Cup and failed to win President's Cup after losing to ASEC Mimosas.

To maintain morale among players, Zito emphasised the importance of positivity and cautioned against letting fear dictate their approach.

"The way they were shouting and hooting at them brought in the psychological point of coaching that fear of failure can let you fail... So, when you don’t take time, this fear of failure will let the boys feign injuries because they are afraid to come (and play)."