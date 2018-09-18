KAS Eupen attacker Eric Ocansey wins appeal over suspension

The Evocation Committee of the Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) has decided to lift KAS Eupen attacker Eric Ocansey’s four-match ban after the Eupen officials successfully appealed against the suspension.

The Ghanaian attacker was handed the punishment and fined €4,000 for his sending last month against Sporting Charleroi where he punched an opponent.

The 20-year-old extended his hand to punch an opponent while on the attack and the referee Nicolas Laforge consulted the VAR to issue a straight red card for his violent misconduct.

He was expected to miss the games against Zulte-Waregem, Gent, Royal Excel Mouscron and Standard Liège.

But after missing one game which was against Mouscron, the versatile attacker returned in their 2-1 win over Standard Liege.

However, following a sitting on the case by Evocation Committee of the Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) on Monday, September 17, the Ghanaian has escaped a suspension and a fine.

He has scored once in 6 appearances for Claude Makelele’s side.