GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

KAS Eupen attacker Eric Ocansey wins appeal over suspension

Published on: 18 September 2018
KAS Eupen attacker Eric Ocansey wins appeal over suspension
Eric Ocansey

The Evocation Committee of the Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) has decided to lift KAS Eupen attacker Eric Ocansey’s four-match ban after the Eupen officials successfully appealed against the suspension.

The Ghanaian attacker was handed the punishment and fined €4,000 for his sending last month against Sporting Charleroi where he punched an opponent.

The 20-year-old extended his hand to punch an opponent while on the attack and the referee Nicolas Laforge consulted the VAR to issue a straight red card for his violent misconduct.

He was expected to miss the games against Zulte-Waregem, Gent, Royal Excel Mouscron and Standard Liège.

But after missing one game which was against Mouscron, the versatile attacker returned in their 2-1 win over Standard Liege.

However, following a sitting on the case by Evocation Committee of the Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) on Monday, September 17, the Ghanaian has escaped a suspension and a fine.

He has scored once in 6 appearances for Claude Makelele’s side.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations