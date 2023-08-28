KAS Eupen star Isaac Nuhu delighted to open goal scoring account in victory over OH Leuven

Highly-rated Ghanaian winger, Isaac Nuhu has expressed joy after netting his first goal of the season in the Belgium league for KAS Eupen in their victory over Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

The 21-year-old has been in sensational form for Eupen in the new season, delivering two assists in the opening three games before netting in the 3-1 victory over Leuven on Saturday.

Following the victory, the winger took to social media to share his excitement, hoping to continue his rich run of form.

"Life doesn't give you what you want. It gives you what you work for," he wrote on Instagram.

In an exciting game over the weekend, Gary Magnee gave KAS Eupen the lead after 23 minutes, converting from the spot.

Four minutes after half-time, Nuhu doubled his side's lead after finishing off a brilliant assist from Alfred Finnbogason.

The visitors pulled one back from the spot through Siebe Schrijvers before Regan Charles-Cook restored the two-goal lead with four minutes remaining.

Nuhu was voted Man of the Match after the game as Eupen join Club Brugge and Gent at the top of the table.

Compatriots Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Desmond Acquah were unused substitutes for KAS Eupen and OH Leuven respectively.