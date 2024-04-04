Keeping Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta is the biggest problem - Former West Ham star

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has voiced apprehension over the possibility of the Hammers losing key players Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta in the upcoming summer transfer window.

McAvennie expressed his concerns amid speculation that the club could consider selling the star duo to generate funds, especially as West Ham seeks new investors to inject money into the club.

The former Hammers and Celtic striker stressed the importance of retaining both the Brazilian and Ghanaian stars, emphasising their significant contributions to the team.

McAvennie advocated for the club to prioritize keeping Kudus and Paqueta while also bolstering the squad with additional signings, particularly in defensive areas.

"I think we’ve got people who can score goals," McAvennie stated in an interview with Football Insider. "We’ve got Kudus and Paquetaâ€¦ keeping those two is the biggest problem for me, I fear they will both leave, that’s what I keep hearing."

McAvennie expressed his reluctance to see West Ham part ways with Kudus and Paqueta, urging the club's management to focus on retaining their services while also addressing defensive shortcomings.

In a season marred by injuries, Brazilian midfielder Paqueta has notably contributed seven goals and seven assists across all competitions, while Ghana international Kudus has showcased his prowess with 13 goals and five assists from 36 appearances for the club.

Kudus, in particular, has made a significant impact since joining West Ham in the summer, establishing himself as a key player in the squad.