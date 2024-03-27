Kenpong Football Academy sends trio to FC Bastia in France

Kenpong Football Academy has transferred three of its promising talents to French side FC Bastia as part of the partnership agreement between the two sides.

Richard Okyere, Bossman Afirim Debra, and Abdul Razak Nuhu are three players to have been selected to represent the academy on the international stage.

Their departure signifies the beginning of a collaborative effort between Kenpong and FC Bastia, aimed at nurturing and refining the skills of young Ghanaian footballers. This partnership seeks to provide opportunities for local talents to flourish and eventually make their mark on the global stage.

This trip marks the inaugural foreign training programme offered by the academy, with the goal of enhancing the players' skills and preparing them for potential transfers abroad.

As they embark on this journey, they carry not only the hopes of their academy but also the aspirations of a nation that believes in the transformative power of football.

Kenpong Football Academy, located in Winneba, was established with the mission to train and develop young footballers to excel in the competitive world of football. This maiden trip abroad is just the beginning, as the academy plans to incorporate similar training programmes into its regular agenda to foster the growth and development of its players.