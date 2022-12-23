Kenya announce bid to co-host AFCON 2027

Kenya have declared their intentions to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The East African nation want to co-host the tournament with one of their neighbours with Uganda reportedly interested.

Kenya have also set the target of qualifying for the 2030 World Cup after FIFA lifted the suspension on the national team.

"The Council of Ministers noted that the organisation of the cup in cooperation will show the power of sports in improving regional cooperation,” the statement said.

The Harambee Stars last played at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt 2019. They failed to qualify in 2021 and were disqualified from the 2023 qualifiers.