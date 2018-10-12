Kenya coach Sebastien Migne says return leg against Ethiopia will be like a Cup final

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne is optimistic of overcoming Ethiopia in the return leg of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

Harambee Stars battled to secure a 0-0 draw against the Walya Antelopes in the first leg played on Wednesday and the French tactician has termed the outcome of the match as a ‘good result’.

“It was a good result for Kenya, not the one that we wanted but a draw is a fair one. We must now turn our focus to win the return leg in four days’ time. I know it will be like a final because both teams will be fighting to win.”

The draw against Ethiopia ensured that Kenya moved top of Group F and could seal a return to the Afcon final since 2004, if they beat Ethiopia at home.

The 0-0 draw against the hosts took Kenya's tally of points to four, same as Ethiopia, though Stars have a superior goal difference. Kenya recovered from a 2-1 defeat to banned Sierra Leone with a 1-0 victory over Ghana in September 8, before forcing a draw against the Walya Antelopes. Ghana are third with three points, same as Sierra Leone, who have inferior goal difference.

The standing, though, is prone to changes should Sierra Leone be kicked out of the qualifiers after the country’s FA was suspended by Fifa over government’s interference. Kenya will face Ethiopia in the return leg, on Sunday, in Nairobi.