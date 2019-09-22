Kenya name provisional squad to face Black Queens in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier

Kenya coach David Ouma has named a provisional squad of 30 for next month's Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic Games final round qualifier against Ghana.

The call-up is largely made up of players who featured in the Harambee Starlets 5-3 aggregate win over Malawi in the previous qualifying round.

Ouma will prune the squad to 25 who will make the trip to Accra on 2 October, 2019.

The first leg has been slated for 4 October, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium with the second leg set to be played on 8 October, 2019 at the MISC Kasarani.

The last outing between Ghana and Kenya ended in 1-1 draw in November 2018.

It was pre-2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations friendly played at the MISC Kasarani.

Kenya's provisional squad to face Black Queens:

Goalkeepers: Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Awino (Thika Queens)

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Fosca Nashivanda (Zetech Sparks), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Cynthia Khaveye (KGSA), Quinter Atieno (Gaspo), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders: Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo), Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo), Topista Nafula (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Hannah Mbithe (Limuru Starlets), Sharon Khasandi (Kayole Starlets), Gentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens)

Forwards: Janet Moraa (Eldoret Falcons), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All-Starlets), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All-Starlets), Sharon Adhiambo (Makolanders), Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls), Puren Anyetu (Zetech Sparks)

By Matilda Dimedo