Keta to host two-day Beach Soccer event next month

Keta is poised to witness a two-day Beach Soccer spectacle dubbed "2018 Anlo Hogbetsotso Za Beach Soccer Classic."

The ceremonial competition comes off the weekend of the Hogbetsotso Za festival on the 3-4 November at the Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta in the Volta Region.

The event which is under the Distinguished Patronage of the Overlord of the Anlo Traditional Kingdom, Togbui Sri III will see four teams competing for the ultimate.

Keta is noted as a power house in Ghana Beach Soccer with top teams like Sunset Sports Keta and Havedzi Warriors dominating the local scene and also producing players that form the core of the national Beach Soccer Team.

Sunset Sports Keta which recently competed in an international tournament in Nigeria will feature in the tournament as well as their arch local rivals Havedzi Warriors.

Other participating teams include the rejuvenated Tegbi Youth BSC and a surprise team who are making their maiden Beach Soccer appearance.

Organizers hope the event will help promote Keta as Ghana's Beach Soccer hub and also offer a platform to revive Beach Soccer in the locality after there has been very little Beach Soccer action locally and on the national scene in recent times.

The two-day tournament will also serve as a major entertainment component of the Hogbetsotso Za.

This event will become an annual affair and the frontiers will be extended beyond the boundaries of Ghana.

Dignitaries expected to grace the event include Togbui Sri III, Traditional Rulers, The Deputy Youth & Sports Minister, Hon Perry Okudzeto, The CEO of Aborigines Beach Resorts Mr. Michigan Awoonor Woollams, The GHALCA Chairman, Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo, The Chairman of Sandlanders FC, Mr. Frank Cole Abdallah, Officials of Ghana Beach Soccer, MCEs/DCEs and MPs from the Anlo State as well as other distinguished Anlo Citizens and Visitors.

The 2018 Hogbetsotso Za beach soccer classic is prepackaged with a lot of interesting side attractions and organizers are positive the event will offer worthwhile entertainment to patrons.