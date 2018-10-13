Kevin Luckassen on target for Almere City in stalemate with Volendam

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Kevin Luckassen climbed off the bench to score for Almere City in their 2-2 draw with Volendam in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Friday evening.

Following a cagey first half, Almere City coach Michele Santoni introduced Luckassen in the 63rd minute and the Ghanaian did not disappoint as he cancelled out Nick Doodeman's 71st minute strike with a powerful shot on the edge of the area.

James Efmorfidis put Almere City in front for the first time in the game on the 83rd minute mark before Doodeman salvaged a point for the hosts in the 89th minute.

Luckessen joined Almere City on one-year deal in summer after his impressive spell at English League One side Northampton Town last term.

Though born in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Luckassen expressed desire to play for Ghana, having previously represented Netherlands U18 and Netherlands U19.