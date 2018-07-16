Kevin Prince Boateng hails former teammate Ante Rebic for superlative World Cup tournament with Croatia

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has lavished praises on former Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Ante Rebic for his terrific performance at the just ended World Cup with Croatia.

Rebic netted twice in the competition and helped his side to play in the finals for the first time in the history of the country in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

France defeated Croatia 4:2 to lift the trophy on Sunday in Moscow.

And Boateng, who played together with Rebic at German Club Eintracht Frankfurt has hailed his colleague for an impressive campaign in Russia.

Congrats to France winning the cup!! But this guy played an unbelievable World Cup...brudaaaaaa well well done 🔥🔥 #AnteRebic pic.twitter.com/LHE5EngWG0