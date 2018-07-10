Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Sassuolo for family reasons

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Italian side Sassuolo on family grounds, it has been revealed.

The 31-year-old completed a two-year deal to Sassuolo last week from Eintracht Frankfurt after helping the side clinch the German DFB Pokal.

The decision to return to Italian football came a surprise to many as it appeared he had settled extremely well in Germany.

But Managing Director of Frankfurt Fredi Bobic has revealed the Ghanaian opted to return to Italy to get closer to his family.

" He called me telling me to have the opportunity to get closer to the family, who is in Milan. I could not hold him back, it's a choice of life," Bobic said

"One would have gone to America, China or Qatar for money, but he did not do that. He has to be praised.

"Boateng can help to grow young people. I was also impressed by his effort in the fight against racism."

Boateng is married to Italian super model Melissa Satta and have a son together Maddox.