Kevin Prince Boateng proud of Sassuolo teammates despite defeat to Juventus

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has hailed the performance of his Sassuolo teammates over the weekend against champions Juventus.

Sassuolo lost their first game of the campaign on Sunday after five times Ballon D'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Juventus to win 2-1.

The Green and Blacks pulled one back through Senegalese forward Khouma Boubacar but it was not enough for the club that has started the season so well.

Boateng posted on Twitter, he was proud of his teammates and urged them to be ready for the next game in the serie A.

"Very proud of my team!! @ SassuoloUS next game we will keep the 3 points home # forzasasol," he posted.

Sassuolo will next host Afriyie Acquah's Empoli at home as they look to return to winning ways.

The game against Juventus ended on a bizarre note after Brazilian winger Douglas Costa was red carded for heckling and spitting on Sassuolo midfielder Di Francesco.

In the same game, Ghana international Alfred Duncan lasted the entire duration for Sassuolo.

