Published on: 13 April 2019
Kevin-Prince Boateng set to start for Barcelona in La Liga clash against Huesca
Ghana striker Kevin-Prince Boateng plays for Barcelona

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to make his first La Liga appearance in two months for Barcelona when they face Huesca in Spanish La Liga on Saturday. 

The Spanish champions have rested a number of key players, including Messi and Suarez for the match against the bottom side in the league.

The reason is to keep them sharp for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie against Manchester United at Camp Nou.

And Kevin, who joined on loan in January, is likely to start up front in the absence of Suarez.

The striker has played only two matches since his move. The match against Huesca presents an opportunity to prove why he deserves more game time at the club.

