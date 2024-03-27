Key players will make us stronger for 2026 World Cup qualifiers - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is banking on the availability of key players for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

In recent friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, crucial players such as Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, and Mohammed Kudus were absent due to various reasons.

Their absence was evident as Ghana struggled, losing 2-1 to Nigeria and drawing 2-2 with Uganda.

Looking ahead to the qualifiers in June, coach Otto Addo expressed hope for the return of these key players, emphasising the importance of their presence in strengthening the team.

"We hope that key players from this team will come back so we are stronger in June," stated the 43-year-old coach, as reported by the Ghana FA website. He highlighted that the recent friendly matches provided both positive and negative insights, offering valuable lessons for the team.

Ghana is set to face Mali on June 3 and then host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10. Currently third in their World Cup qualifying group with three points from two games, Ghana aims to improve its standing with the upcoming fixtures.

Despite recent setbacks, including a 2-0 defeat against Nigeria and a 2-2 draw with Uganda, the Black Stars are determined to regroup and deliver strong performances in the upcoming qualifiers.