King Faisal coach assures fans of semifinal spot in FA Cup

Assistant coach of King Faisal Godwin Ablordey has urged fans to be confident ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final game against Aduana Stars.

The Insha Allah boys will host the leaders of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for the crucial encounter.

According to Ablordey, King Faisal who go into the game with great form having won two and drawn one in their last three matches are fully vigilant ahead of the game and are determined to leave nothing to chance.

“The FA Cup is full of surprises and anything can happen. We will make sure to move into the next stage.

"We will not be complacent but we will take the game seriously. We are putting the league aside to concentrate on The FA Cup to progress to the semis.” Ablordey told Kessben TV ahead of the game.

Dreams FC are the first to book a place in this season's FA Cup semifinals after beating Legon Cities in the quarterfinals on Friday evening, thanks to an extra-time strike from Ebenezer Adade.

King Faisal are almost out of the title race in the Ghana Premier League but will have a chance of winning a trophy with the FA Cup at stake.