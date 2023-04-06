King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu determined to save team from relegation

New King Faisal Head Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu is determined to lead the club to safety from relegation this season.

Osei-Fosu, who saved Dreams FC from relegation in the 2019/2020 season, is confident that he can repeat that feat with King Faisal.

"The reality is that I'm results-oriented. I saved Dreams FC, and I'm here to save King Faisal, too," Osei-Fosu said.

However, the coach is not limiting his ambitions to just survival. He also believes that King Faisal can compete for the Ghana Premier League title this season, despite currently sitting in 16th place.

"When you look at the points build-up, it's possible we can win the League," Osei-Fosu argued.

On Wednesday, Osei-Fosu took charge of his first King Faisal match in a goalless draw against Asante Kotoko. Despite the result, the coach was pleased with the team's performance and is looking forward to the next game.

"King Faisal gave a good account of themselves today, and we're going to prepare very well for our next game," Osei-Fosu said.

The team's focus is now on the MTN FA Cup quarter-final game against Aduana Stars on Sunday, April 9. With the new coach's determination and ambitions, King Faisal fans will be hoping for a positive result.