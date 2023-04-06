King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu sets ambitious target of winning the league title

King Faisal's new head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu believes that his team can still win the league title this season despite a slow start to the campaign.

Osei-Fosu replaced Jimmy Cobblah, who was sacked a few weeks ago, and has already overseen a draw against Asante Kotoko in his first match in charge.

Speaking to the press after the game, Osei-Fosu expressed his confidence in the team's ability to turn things around: "The reality is that I'm result-oriented. I saved Dreams FC, and I'm here to save King Faisal, too. When you look at the points build-up, it's possible we can win the league."

King Faisal are currently in the 10th position with 32 points, while Aduana Stars are sitting at the top of the league with 44 points.

Despite the point gap, Osei-Fosu believes that King Faisal can still close the gap and overtake Aduana Stars.

The team is set to face Aduana Stars in a crucial quarterfinal match of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.

Osei-Fosu will be hoping to lead his team to a victory that will boost their confidence and give them a chance to push for the league title.