King Faisal coach praises players' hard work after win against karela United

King Faisal interim coach Godwin Ablordey has attributed his team's home win against Karela United on Wednesday to their hard work.

In a five-goal thriller, King Faisal emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, boosting their chances of survival and giving Ablordey a winning start after he replaced Jimmy Clobblah.

"First of all, let me give thanks to the Almighty God for giving us the strength, energy and tactics we applied to this game and it worked successfully. Let me acknowledge my coach Jimmy Cobblah. He is not here but all that we are doing, we worked with him. I just took the team for three or four days and we won today, so I am not going to take the credit. I am going to dedicate this game to Jimmy Cobblah," said Ablordey.

"Anytime they change a coach, the team that plays try to impress the coach. They had to do extra work, so I knew they were going to do extra work. When I spoke to them after the first half, they told me I shouldn't worry. They are going to win the game for me. I told them they shouldn't win the game for me; they trained the whole week. After the game and you don't get anything home, it is bad," he added.

The win moved King Faisal to 15th position and they will hope to build on it to secure their position in the league