King Faisal confirm Ignatius Osei-Fosu as new coach

Published on: 05 April 2023
Ignatius Osei-Fosu has been confirmed as King Faisal's new coach, and he will be on the bench for Wednesday's match against Asante Kotoko.

Following a string of poor results, King Faisal fired Jimmy Cobblah and appointed Godwin Ablordey as interim manager of the club.

Ablordey secured crucial victories to lift the club out of the relegation zone, but Osei-Fosu has been appointed to manage the club for the rest of the season and will begin work immediately.

The former Liberty and Dreams FC coach will be assisted by Ablordey, and both are expected to lead the club to a victory over local rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

 

King Faisal are three places above the relegation zone with nine games to end the campaign.

