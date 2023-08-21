King Faisal defender David Oppong Afrane close to joining Hearts of Oak

King Faisal centre-back David Oppong Afrane is on the verge of finalising a move to Hearts of Oak in the ongoing transfer window as the Phobians continue to strengthen their team ahead of the upcoming season.

The defender showed brilliance in the previous season but his efforts were not enough as King Faisal suffered a demotion to the Division One League.

He is therefore wanted by a host of Ghana Premier League clubs and the 2020/21 champions are said to be leading the race for the player's signing.

Afrane himself had earlier revealed his desire to play at a top club like Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.

“Yes, I have been speaking to some of the clubs but most of the calls came during national duties so I directed them to my agent”

“It's an honour for the two big clubs in Ghana (ie Kotoko and Hearts) to express interest in me, it means I'm doing something good. So should conversations go on well, I will join one of them since I can't turn down such an opportunity”

“I'm aware of the pressure in these clubs but the same situation is at King Faisal and for me to deal with all the pressure here, I can do the same at either Kotoko or Hearts.”

His dream looks close to being accomplished as Hearts of Oak intensify their efforts in negotiations for the player.

GHANASoccernet.com understands that the Black Meteors defender has agreed on personal terms and could undergo medicals in the coming days to seal a move.

Hearts of Oak anticipate the centre-back's arrival as they continue to prepare ahead of the 2023/24 season.

They will play Real; Tamale United in their season opener.