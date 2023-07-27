King Faisal defender David Oppong Afrane regrets being involved in team's disappointing season

King Faisal defender David Oppong Afrane has expressed disappointment following his team's demotion to the Division One League from the Ghana Premier League.

Following a disastrous 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign, the Isha Allah outfit failed to retain their top-flight status joining two other teams Tamale City and Kotoku Royals to the lower tier competition after finishing 17th.

“The season didn’t go expected for us but it’s football and things like this happen. I feel disappointed being part of the team which took King Faisal to relegation,” the Black Meteors centre-back told Kessben FM.

Meanwhile, King Faisal FC's hopes of reversing their relegation status were dashed after the GFA rejected their protest to review the outcome of their match against Tamale City FC.

The match took place on May 6 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, and King Faisal FC lost 4-1 to Tamale City FC.

King Faisal FC filed an objection, claiming that Tamale City FC had fielded an ineligible player, especially Isaac Mensah/Jireh Kojo Nissi. Three points may have substantially improved their prospects of avoiding relegation.

The club have already petitioned the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the hope of appealing the GFA Disciplinary Committee's decision.