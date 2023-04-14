King Faisal forward Baba Yahaya says they are determined to beat Dreams Fc

King Faisal forward Baba Yahaha has urged fans of the club to be hopeful of a win in their Premier League clash with Dreams FC on Sunday at the Dr Kyei Sports Complex.

In their quest to avoid relegation by the end of the season, King Faisal has hired the services of young but highly-rated manager, Ignatius Osei-Fosu who has already managed to earn favourable results from his two matches in charge.

The former Eleven Wonders coach managed a goalless draw against Asante Kotoko with 10 men before stunning Aduana Stars in the FA Cup quarterfinals through a penalty shootout.

Baba Yahaha believes things are beginning to take shape at the club and the playing body is determined to get a win.

"Day in and day out, as you can see, we are working very hard and communicating with each and giving ourselves the motivation to move the team forward. And we are not turning back from where we have reached. It's a must-win for us," Yahaha told 3Sports.

Yahaya has however been one of the struggling attackers at King Faisal with just a goal in 25 matches.

King Faisal are currently 10th with 32 points while Dreams are 14th with 31 points.