King Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey says relegation battle far from over

Assistant coach of King Faisal Godwin Ablordey has stated that his side will not be complacent in spite of their current position on the League standings.

Faisal were languishing in the drop zone a few weeks ago when they parted ways with Jimmy Cobblah but have since steered to relative safety.

The ‘Insha Allah’ boys are currently 11th on the League log with 32 points, 4 points above the drop zone after recording two wins and a draw in their last three games.

Ablordey says his side cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal given the packed nature of the League standings.

He told StarTimes: “When you look at the point build up, we need to win more because the points are close. When you lose or draw and somebody wins, he will overtake you so you need to win your matches so you don’t go back to the relegation zone.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante