King Faisal players have sleepless nights: MoTM Abdul Latif reveals

King Faisal enterprising midfielder Abdul Latif has revealed that their current position on the League standing has become a nightmare for the team.

The Wa Suntaa old boy was on the score sheet for the “Insha Allah” boys and won the MVP award in their 3-2 victory over Karela at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 29 2023.

Faisal fell behind to Emmanuel Owusu Boakye’s goal for the visitors on 41 minutes but restored parity two minutes later through Samuel Kusi.

Abdul Latif shot the “Insha Allah” boys into the lead into lead after recess on 61 minutes. They doubled their adavantage after Bature scored their third.

Nketiah pulled one back for the visitors but Ablordey’s boys held on to secure a crucial win over Karela.

Faisal are very much in the thick of the relegation battle and Latif says it is a source of worry for his team. He told StarTimes’ Jude Acheampong: “We know what is at stake because our position is not good and we talk to ourselves. We are unable to sleep after losing a game. So today we just said guys there is nothing for us to do than to win so that is why everybody was fighting.”

By Suleman Asante