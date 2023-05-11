King Faisal ready to represent Ghana in Africa - Assistant coach

Assistant coach of King Faisal, Godwin Ablordey Godwin Ablordey, King Faisal's assistant coach, has stated that the club is preparing to represent Ghana in Africa if the team wins the FA Cup this year.

King Faisal beat Aduana Stars in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals to set another all-Premier League affair against Nsoatreman FC.

The two clubs are currently entangled in a survival battle in the top flight and will seek bragging rights in the crucial encounter this weekend at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Ahead of the game, Godwin Ablordey stressed that King Faisal are poised to beat Nsoatreman and go ahead to win the trophy which would make them eligible to play in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

“Going to Africa without King Faisal no going. If we win the FA Cup. We are going to Africa. I can assure um,” the coach indicated.

Coach Godwin Ablordey also stated that, while King Faisal is focused on the Ghana Premier League, the club would do all possible to win the MTN FA Cup semi-final against Nsoatreman FC.

“We are thinking about the League more. We will manage the team and make some one or two changes. Whatever the case, we are going to beat them,” he said.