Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

King Faisal release six players after contract expiration 

Published on: 30 June 2022
King Faisal release six players after contract expiration 

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have parted ways with six players following the expiration of their contracts.

The Kumasi-based team announced the release of the players through the social media handles.

The released players include Pius Baffour Awuah, Atta Kusi, Richard Wiafe, Wadudu Yakubu, Richard Akrofi, and Frank Boateng.

 

 

“The following players have also been released due to the expiration of their respective contracts.

- Pius Baffour Awuah - Atta Kusi - Richard Wiafe

- Wadudu Yakubu - Richard Akrofi - Frank Boateng ( released)

“We thank them for their service and wish them well in their future endeavors,” a club statement from King Faisal said on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more