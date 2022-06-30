King Faisal release six players after contract expiration 

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have parted ways with six players following the expiration of their contracts.

The Kumasi-based team announced the release of the players through the social media handles.

The released players include Pius Baffour Awuah, Atta Kusi, Richard Wiafe, Wadudu Yakubu, Richard Akrofi, and Frank Boateng.

UPDATE The following players have seen out their contracts with the club and have therefore been released. - Pius Baffour Awuah - Atta Kusi - Richard Wiafe The club would like to thank you for the beautiful time you shared with us. We wish you all the best. 🟢⚪ #InshaAllah pic.twitter.com/e38Dv3FtQw — King Faisal Football Club (@KingFaisalFC) June 29, 2022

“The following players have also been released due to the expiration of their respective contracts.

“We thank them for their service and wish them well in their future endeavors,” a club statement from King Faisal said on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.