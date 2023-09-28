King Faisal remain hopeful despite CAS decision

King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Grusah remains confident in his club's chances of success in their main case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The recent ruling by CAS denied King Faisal FC's request for a Stay of Execution regarding their relegation from the Ghana Premier League. As a result of CAS's decision, King Faisal FC is required to compete in the Division One League while their substantive case is pending.

King Faisal FC are disputing their relegation from the Ghana Premier League in the previous season, asserting that they should have been awarded boardroom points due to Tamale City's alleged fielding of an unqualified player in a match that Tamale City won.

The GFA had dismissed their case, and an appeal was subsequently rejected, prompting King Faisal FC to take their case to CAS, where they sought a stay of execution until the matter is resolved. However, CAS did not rule in their favour.

In response to the recent decision, Grusah expressed his determination, stating, "Yesterday our stay of execution they didn't accept it, so it was not the main case. If you are laughing at us, it is just a waste of time. The main case, Insha Allah, we will win the case."

He reiterated their commitment to pursuing the case and indicated their willingness to explore other options if necessary. King Faisal FC remains resolute in their quest for a favourable outcome.