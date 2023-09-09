King Faisal's Oppong Afrane reports club to Ghana FA over failed Hearts of Oak transfer 

King Faisal defender Oppong Afrane has reported his club to the Ghana Football Association Player Status Committee following the collapse of his transfer to Hearts of Oak.

Despite the extension of the Ghanaian transfer window, Afrane couldn't make the move to Hearts of Oak before the window closed on September 8, 2023.

The player had reached personal terms with Hearts of Oak, but King Faisal sought to renegotiate his transfer fee, despite earlier agreeing to a sum double his release clause.

Reports suggest that King Faisal's owner, Alhaji Grusah, was aware of Asante Kotoko's interest in Afrane and had attempted to leverage this to pressure Hearts of Oak into paying more for the centre-back.

This strategy didn't work as expected, with Afrane forced to stay at the club ahead of the upcoming season in which King Faisal will be competing in the second-tier following their Ghana Premier League relegation at last season.