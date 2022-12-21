King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, honours members of the national team following their excellent performance at the FIFA World Cup

The King of Morocco, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid received at the Throne Hall of the Royal Palace in Rabat, received the members of the national football team, after their outstanding performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This reception reflects the high care that His Majesty the King has always surrounded the youth with, and the special attention that His Majesty gives to the sports sector in general and football in particular.

The reception which happened on Tuesday evening comes after the historic and unprecedented achievement of the national team at the biggest football event in the World.

The Atlas Lions reached the semi-finals, in the first and most splendid brilliance of its kind for Moroccan, Arab and African football.

During this ceremony, His Majesty presented the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Mr Fouzi Lekjaa, the coach of the national team, Walid Regragui, and the players of the national team, who were accompanied by their mothers, with royal decorations.

Thus, His Majesty the King decorated Messrs. Lekjaa and Regragui with the Order of the Throne, rank Commander.

His Majesty also awarded the Order of the Throne, in the rank of officer, to the entire 26-member team that represented Morocco during the global sporting event.

In parallel, King Mohamed VI gave his royal instructions to hand over royal medals to all members of the technical and medical staff of the national team, in appreciation for their exceptional work.

After that, His Majesty the King, together with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, took a memorial photo with the members of the national football team.

During the beautiful occasion, the national team presented souvenirs to the King, expressing their gratitude to His Majesty for the support he provided them throughout the stages of the World Cup campaign.

The Morocco team arrived in Rabat on Tuesday from Qatar and was received by an unprecedented crowd.