Kingsley Osei Effah: Wa All Stars midfielder becomes Asante Kotoko 13th signing

Asante Kotoko have finalized the signing of Kingsley Osei Effah from Wa All Stars ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

Effah joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal after impressing the technical bench of the club during his short trial.

The 23-year-old becomes the Kumasi-based outfit's thirteenth signing in the ongoing Ghana transfer window.

He is expected to play a key role for Coach Kjetil Zachariasseen's side in their upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.

Effah netted one goal in his twelve appearances for Wa All Stars in the 2018 Ghana Premier League which ended abruptly.

Asante Kotoko have been paired against Nigerian side Kano Pillers in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

They will travel to Nigeria on August 9-11 for first leg tie before hosting the Kano-based club in the return leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the weekend of 23-25 August.

Kotoko will be hoping to surpass their performance on their last appearance in the Champions League when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.